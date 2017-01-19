FG seeks PPP collaboration in health sector
VICE President of the nation, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo has said that Nigeria needs a Public – Private Partnership collaboration to support the health sector in order to meet the health demands of Nigerians because government alone cannot do it. Osinbanjo said this at the occasion of the Nigeria Service Delivery Innovation Challenge Showcase in support […]
The post FG seeks PPP collaboration in health sector appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG