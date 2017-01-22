FG set to launch rice, cassava and palm oil production in Imo state – NAIJ.COM
FG set to launch rice, cassava and palm oil production in Imo state
In order to improve food sufficiency in the South-East of Nigeria, the federal government through the federal ministry of agriculture, has concluded plans to site two rice plants, one cassava processing plant and one palm oil plant in Imo state …
