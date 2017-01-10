FG sets aside N20bn for export grant arrears
FEDERAL Government has set aside N20 billion as tax credit to settle part of the N300 billion outstanding claims of the Export Expansion Grant (EEG). The move is part of measures aimed at discouraging imports and encouraging the development of the local economy through the provision of incentives to manufacturers. The proposed spending is contained […]
