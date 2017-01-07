Pages Navigation Menu

FG sets up team on ASUU, ASUP, COEASU demands – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 7, 2017


President MuhammaduBuhari has approved the membership of a federal government's team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU). The team will also deliberate on the agreements reached between the …
