FG Should Provide Subsidy for Private Universities – Bishop

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor has called on the Federal Government to provide subsidy for private  universities in the country. Ezeokafor, who is the proprietor of the proposed Peter’s University, Achina, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra,  made the call while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Thursday. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

