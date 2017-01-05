FG Should Provide Subsidy for Private Universities – Bishop
The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor has called on the Federal Government to provide subsidy for private universities in the country. Ezeokafor, who is the proprietor of the proposed Peter’s University, Achina, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Thursday. […]
