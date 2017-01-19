Pages Navigation Menu

FG struggling to pay monthly N330bn salaries, debt bill

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said inability of Federal Government to generate enough revenue to meet its obligation left it with no choice than to borrow to finance critical projects. The minister said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue which had “Beyond recession: Towards a Resilient Economy” as theme.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

