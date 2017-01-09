FG suspends amended FRCN Corporate Governance Act – National Accord
National Accord
FG suspends amended FRCN Corporate Governance Act
The Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code issued last October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). The suspension of the Act, announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu …
