FG suspends amended FRCN Corporate Governance Act

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


National Accord

FG suspends amended FRCN Corporate Governance Act
National Accord
The Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code issued last October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). The suspension of the Act, announced by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu …
