FG Suspends Implementation of FRCN’s “Corporate Governance Code”

The Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN)‘s Corporate Governance Code. The law, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, No. 6 of 2011, prescribes a maximum period of 20 years in Office for heads of registered Churches, Mosques and Civil Society Organisations. The law recently led […]

