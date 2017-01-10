FG suspends law that forced Adeboye out as RCCG GO

The Federal Government has suspended the Corporate Governance Code which was issued on October 17 by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah said in a statement. The implementation of the law forced out the Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Nigeria’s Redeemed Christian Church of God. Constance Ikokwu, Strategic Communication Adviser to the minister said in a statement that the code was suspended in order to carry out a detailed review of its application.

