FG team arrive FMC Keffi to arrest spread of suspected Lassa fever

The Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Giyan Joshua-Ndom, has confirmed that the hospital had recorded a suspected case of Lassa fever.

Joshua-Ndom told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that a patient at the hospital was suffering from a disease suspected to be Lassa fever.

He said that the case had been reported to the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for necessary action, Abuja.

“It is true that a suspected case of Lassa fever had been discovered at the centre with a male patient being its victim.

“But, I want to use this medium to appeal to patients and members of the public to remain calm as a Federal Government team had arrived the hospital to avert the spread of the virus.

“The patient with the suspected case of Lassa fever had been isolated from other patients and we are on top of the situation to curtail the spread of the disease,” he assured.

The medical director reaffirmed the commitment of the centre to sustain its policy on programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of doctors, other staff and Nigerians at large.

Joshua-Ndom therefore solicited for support to enable the centre deliver quality medical services.

The post FG team arrive FMC Keffi to arrest spread of suspected Lassa fever appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

