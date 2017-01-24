FG to BBOG: Stick to Your Advocacy Role
The Federal Government has urged the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group to see government as a partner rather than adversary in the quest to secure the release of the Chibok girls. In a statement in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the BBOG’s continued portrayal of the government […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
