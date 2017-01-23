FG to BBOG: Stick to your advocacy role

The Federal Government on Monday advised the Bring Back Our Girls Group to stick to its advocacy role.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also urged the group to see the government as a partner rather than an adversary in its quest to secure the release of the Chibok girls.

The minister in a statement signed by one of his aides, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, said the incessant attack of the current government is counter- productive.

He said, “The BBOG’s continued portrayal of the government as an adversary and the needless firing of darts at the President, who is doing his utmost best to bring the girls back home safely, could be ultimately counter-productive.

”The Federal Government has bent over backwards to carry the BBOG along and to show transparency in the conduct of the search for the girls.

“The recent invitation extended to the group to witness first-hand the search for the girls by the Nigerian Air Force is a clear indication of this.

”However, it came to us as a surprise that despite its initial positive report on the tour, the BBOG has too quickly reverted to its adversarial role.

“BBOG should stick to its role as an advocacy group rather than pretending to be an opposition party. The synonyms of the word ‘advocacy’ do not include ‘antagonism’, ‘opposition’ or ‘attack.

“In fact, those words are the antonyms of advocacy.”

