FG to disburse N140bn to petty traders, artisans nationwide – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG to disburse N140bn to petty traders, artisans nationwide
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Federal Government, yesterday, concluded plans to disburse N140 billion to petty traders nationwide to improve the country's economy. The initiative to be championed by the Bank of Industry, BOI, will benefit petty traders, artisans …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG