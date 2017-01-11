FG to enroll all workers on Integrated Personnel And Payment Information System- AGF

The Accountant-General of the Federation, (AGF), Alh. Ahmed Idris, has said that all federal government employees would be brought into the Integrated Personnel And Payment Information System (IPPIS).

He spoke while exchanging views with members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) who were at the Treasury House in Abuja, yesterday.

Alh. Idris explained that although it is government’s plan to ensure that all Agencies of government and categories of staff are enrolled in the scheme, but the process is being done in phases to ensure that transparency ,accuracy and due process are followed.

The AGF assured them of the support of his office and directed the director of IPPIS, Mr. Murtala Musa Oluwatoyin to come up with a road map that will articulate how all doctors ; General Consultants, Resident Doctors and House officers; in the all Government Hospitals will be integrated into the IPPIS platform.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Onyebueze John, commended government on the implemntation of the IPPIS saying that the scheme has proved to be an effective tool for checking leakages and reducing waste.

He urged the Government to fast track the process of enrolling all medical doctors in the Government employment , saying that the process will help to streamline the imbalances in the payment of medical doctors, block leakages and save cost for the government to do other things.

Dr. Onyebueze told the AGF that the Association has already sensitized its members of the need for the enrollment, saying that they are fully ready to support government on the implementation.

In his own remarks, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, Dr. Nosa Lancy Orhue, said that the Nigeria Medical Association is fully in support of the policy and will do all it can to ensure that doctors are enrolled in the IPPIS platform .

The post FG to enroll all workers on Integrated Personnel And Payment Information System- AGF appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

