FG To Enroll Corps Members In National Health Insurance Scheme

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf yesterday disclosed that healthcare of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would henceforth be covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The ES said this during a courtesy call at the LEADERSHIP Newspaper office in Abuja.

He said the decision was arrived at following the controversies that trailed deaths of two corps members in Kano and Bayelsa NYSC orientation camps in 2016.

According to reports, one of the Batch B’ Corpers at the Kano camp, Miss Ifedolapo Oladepo had reportedly died of an ailment after being neglected by camp officials as they failed to attend to her on time.

Another sick Corper, Miss Elechi Chiyerom, was also reported to have died of undisclosed ailment in Bayelsa NYSC Camp.

“Recently, about two weeks ago, I got a message from the Ministry of Health that two Corpers, one some where in Kano and Bayelsa passed away, the President is worried himself, so he asked the Minister of Health to write a memo to the NHIS to the effect that the Federal Government will cover all NYSC members,” he said.

