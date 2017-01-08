Buhari administration to establish aviation university – NAIJ.COM
Buhari administration to establish aviation university
Nigeria is targeting the opportunity to join the list of countries producing air crafts as the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is set to establish an Aviation University. The Nation reports that Hadi Sirika who is the minister of aviation …
Hadi Sirika FG plans establishing Aviation University – Minister says
Nigeria plans Aviation University
