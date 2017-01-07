FG To Introduce New Reward System For Civil Servants

The Federal Government plans to introduce “Entrepreneurship Development and Commercial Orientation Strategy”, a reward system for civil servants to encourage innovations. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said on Saturday in Abuja that the new reward system help to grow government’s revenue. She says when implemented, the strategy will …

