Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG To Introduce New Reward System For Civil Servants

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  The Federal Government plans to introduce “Entrepreneurship Development and Commercial Orientation Strategy”, a reward system for civil servants to encourage innovations. The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said on Saturday in Abuja that the new reward system help to grow government’s revenue. She says when implemented, the strategy will …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FG To Introduce New Reward System For Civil Servants appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.