FG to Launch Rice, Cassava Industries in Imo

As part of its plans to ensure food sufficiency in the South-East, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has concluded plans to site two rice plants, one cassava processing plant and one palm oil plant in Nzerem community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ehime Mbano LGA, Chike Ojiako, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing journalists on the activities to mark his first anniversary in office.

Ojiako said Governor Rochas Okorocha and the senator representing Imo-North, Benjamin Uwajumogu, were working in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to realise the project.

The council boss said the choice of Nzerem community for the project was because of its rich soil, landmass and exploits in agricultural production over the years.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain asserted that the proposed plants would make Imo State the model in agricultural revolution in the zone.

Ojiako said the current exchange rate of naira to the dollar was a blessing in disguise because it would encourage local industries and spur small and medium scale enterprise owners to work harder.

