FG to provide fund for Jos airport – Amaechi
Daily Trust
FG to provide fund for Jos airport – Amaechi
Daily Trust
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said funds for the completion of Jos airport will be released this year. He made the commitment at the weekend while responding to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who requested that the …
