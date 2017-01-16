Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to provide fund for Jos airport – Amaechi – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG to provide fund for Jos airport – Amaechi
Daily Trust
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said funds for the completion of Jos airport will be released this year. He made the commitment at the weekend while responding to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who requested that the
Jos dry port to be ready in JuneThe Nation Newspaper
Transport: FG plans rail, road link for Jos dry portNigeria Today
How Nigeria Plans To Revive Its Railway SectorCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.