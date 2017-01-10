FG to resuscitate 10,000 primary healthcare centres

President Muhammadu Buhari today launched a bid to revitilise 10,000 primary health care centres across Nigeria with the initial flag off of one hundred and ten, one per senatorial zones in Nigeria

At an event organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), which held in Kuchigoro, Municipal Area Council, Abuja, President Buhari said the vulnerable population will be the focus of his administration.

“The target is to revitalise 10,000 of these primary healthcare centres across the country,” he said adding that the National Health Act and the Basic Health care provision fund will be implemented to the letter.

He enjoined all stakeholders to ensure that facilities function optimally and in good shape at all times.

“With this intervention, maternal and child mortality will be reduced to the barest minimum.”

Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health said the plan to achieve Universal Health Coverage is to implement PHC revitalisation policies at the grassroots hence the decision to revitalize PHCs’ across the country.

The post FG to resuscitate 10,000 primary healthcare centres appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

