FG to roll out $300m Diaspora Bond in March — Adeosun – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
FG to roll out $300m Diaspora Bond in March — Adeosun
Vanguard
ABUJA — Nigerians in the Diaspora, who are desirous of investing in the $300 million Diaspora Bond would have the privilege of doing so in March, when it would be rolled out. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, gave this indication while …
Diaspora Bond out in March – Adeosun
Adeosun: $300m Diaspora bond out in March
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG