FG to roll out $300m Diaspora Bond in March — Adeosun

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA — Nigerians in the Diaspora, who are desirous of investing in the $300 million Diaspora Bond would have the privilege of doing so in March, when it would be rolled out.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, gave this indication while exchanging views with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, “on the Diaspora Bond, we are keen for that to take off. We are doing the Eurobond at the moment. The Eurobond is for January and as soon as that is completed, the next one is the Diaspora Bond.

“We are very excited that the National Assembly has approved the Diaspora Bond. We believe Nigerians abroad want to support development in Nigeria. We are hoping that the Diaspora Bond will be rolled out by March.”

Specifically, Adeosun said the Family Home Fund housing scheme being undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Finance would lead to job creation and improvement in the standards of living of the Nigerian people.

She described the Family Home Fund as one of the initiatives of this administration to reposition the nation’s economy.

The minister said the housing programme remained one of the ways to fight corruption, hence the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to see the housing programme to its logical conclusion.

