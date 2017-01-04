FG To Shut Down ABUJA AIRPORT on March 8, See Why!

ABUJA AIRPORT To Be Closed Down March 8. Nigerian Ministry of Aviation has announced on Tuesday, January 3 the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja slated for March 8, 2017. See Why. FG To Close Down ABUJA AIRPORT. It said the closure, which was initially scheduled for February, will enable the government to repair its runway. The decision to shut the airport and divert Abuja-bound flights to Kaduna followed threats by airlines to stop flying to Nigeria’s capital. The Kaduna airport, which is primarily used for domestic flights, recorded 12 flights in December 2015 compared to the 812 recorded in the Abuja airport. ALSO READ: See Uniform & Weapons of Police DSP Beheaded in Rivers The aviation ministry did not give any reason for the change in the date of the closure. It said the matter will be discussed at a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday, January 5. The meeting is to brief them on efforts being made to ensure that the use of Kaduna’s airport is “seamless and hitch-free,” the ministry’s spokesman, James Odaudu, said. Analysts say the six weeks closure of the Abuja airport, the country’s second busiest after the Muritala Mohammed Airport in Lagos, will have […]

