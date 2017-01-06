FG to spend N277bn on bridges in 3 years – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
FG to spend N277bn on bridges in 3 years
BusinessDay
Federal Government on Thursday said it would spend N277 billion on bridges across the country within the next three years. This was contained in a statement issued by Olusegun Ogunkayode, a senior information officer in the Ministry of Power Works and …
