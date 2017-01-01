Pages Navigation Menu

FG to start payment of N30 000 monthly stipends to N-Power beneficiaries – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business


FG to start payment of N30 000 monthly stipends to N-Power beneficiaries
Abuja – The Federal Government has started the payment of N30 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme, the job creation programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant, …
