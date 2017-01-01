FG to start payment of N30 000 monthly stipends to N-Power beneficiaries – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
FG to start payment of N30 000 monthly stipends to N-Power beneficiaries
News24 Nigeria
Abuja – The Federal Government has started the payment of N30 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme, the job creation programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant, …
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG