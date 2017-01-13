FG to train prosecutors handling high-profile corruption cases

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would conduct special training for prosecutors handling high-profile corruption cases across the federation.

It has, therefore, directed Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation to nominate participants to attend the training scheduled to commence on the first week of March and end on the last week of May.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

He said the training was part of efforts by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build capacity of prosecutors across the federation on the modern techniques of drafting charges, as well as to fast-track the prosecution of high profile cases, some of which would be handled at the state level.

Malami said that the decision was in furtherance of a request by Body of Attorneys-General of the States in Nigeria.

The AGF further disclosed that the special training to be held at zonal level, will kick start in Yola, Adamawa State for the North East zone from March 7 to 8.

According to the training schedule drawn out by Special Assistant to the President on Research and Special Projects, Mr. Sylvester Imhanobe, it will round up on May 31 in Ibadan for the South-West zone.

It said: “The other zones are as follows: North-West (March 22-23) to be hosted in Kaduna State; North Central (April 4t-5) in Jos, Plateau State; South East (April 22-23) in Enugu; Enugu State as well as South South (May 9-10) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“The training to be spearheaded by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is sequel to the proposal by the National Prosecution Coordination Committee, NPCC, in collaboration with the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Corruption, UNODC.”

