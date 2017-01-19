FG, UCH screen 3,000 for non-communicable diseases

By Ola Ojo

REPRIEVE has come the way of thousands of indigent people in rural areas and cities in Oyo State as the University College Hospital, Ibadan, UCH, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health has begun free screening, treatment and surgeries for those who have non-communicable diseases like uterine fibroid, diabetes and others.

This disclosure was made yesterday by the Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Temitope Alonge, when speaking with newsmen at the board room of the hospital.

He said no fewer than 3,000 indigent people would benefit from the exercise tagged Rapid Results Initiative which he said, would be a routine one.

He said out of 74,150 indigent people that would benefit from the programme in 55 Teaching and Federal Medical Centres across the country , UCH was given permission to treat 545 patients adding that there was likelihood that the hospital would exceed the number.

He said when the exercise takes off today from Moniya in Akinyele Local Government area of the state, the hospital would take care of 2,000 – 3,000 patients at the end of the programme.

The exercise would be taken to the 11 LGAs in Ibadan and then other councils in the state.

Tests and treatment would be done for hypertension, diabetes, hernia in both adults and children, cataract, cleft lip and cleft palate and many others.

On the period that the exercise would last, he said, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole would entrench it as a principle and would eventually become a routine to be carried out from time to time.

He said UCH was permitted to treat 100 hernia cases each in adults and children, 50 cases of cleft lips and cleft palate and 200 cases of cataract, 20 cases of uterine fibroid, 50 cases of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula and 20 cases of cataract.

