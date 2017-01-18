FG urges states to create budget line for drugs value chain logistics

Federal Government has urged State Government’s across the country to approve budget line of Logistic Management Coordinating Unit (LMCU) in various state Ministry of Health to enable it carry out efficient coordination of supply chain of drugs and other health commodities in the states.

The Logistic Management Coordinating Unit is to be coordinated by the directorate of pharmaceutical services in various state Ministries of Health.

The officials of the Federal Ministry of Health made this known when a team from National Supply Chain Integration Project (NSCIP) paid an advocacy visit to the stakeholders in the health sector in Abeakuta Ogun State recently.

Nigerian Supply Chain Integration Project, was initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria and consortium of International Donors and Partners to bridge gaps and maintain uninterrupted supply system in the country,a statement from Boade Akinola,the director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Health said.



In 2014, the National Council on Health (NCH) approved the establishment of Logistic Management Coordinating Unit at the State and Local Government levels to carry out proper coordination of supply chain of drugs in all the states of the federation. The programme had already covered 14 states.

In a bid to get full support of the programme in the remaining states, the Federal Ministry of Health dispatched advocacy teams to solicit for budget approval and release of funds for the Logistic Management Coordinating Unit in the states to adequately perform its functions effectively.

One of the advocacy teams led by the Technical Leader, Abdulhameed Wasilat visited Ogun State Government. Among the stakeholders visited include the State Ministry of Health, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Office of the Chairman, Local Service Commission amongst others.



Meanwhile,the statement also quoted Abdulhameed Wasilat stating that,”The LMCU would improve the supply chain process in the state adding that it would also coordinate the distribution of drugs to the end- users and would also generate data on the quantity and quality of drugs needed by various health facilities in the state.

She said LMCU would be updating the relevant stakeholders about the quantity of drugs available in the store and the need to procure more or otherwise.

At the State Ministry of Health, the Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye and the Permanent Secretary Olatunde Aigoro expressed their total support to the programme.

The Commissioner said that the state had LMCU structure on ground adding that his office would work with the Office of the Director, Pharmaceutical Service to provide the required facilities to the LMCU office.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Finance, Dada Ajimobi and the Accountant General of the State/ Permanent Secretary Treasury, Dosumu Mukaila commended the Federal Government and partners for initiating the Programme.

Mukaila, however advised that the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole should bring the issue of LCMU to the Governors’ forum to enable the Governors get first-hand information from the Hon. Minister.

The Permanent Secretary, Budget and Planning, Hassan Adekunle also said that he would consider the LCMU budget in the State.

Accordingly,the Commissioner of Information and Strategy Chief Adedayo Adeneye said that his Ministry would partner with the State Ministry of Health to publicise the importance of having LCMU Unit in the State.

The post FG urges states to create budget line for drugs value chain logistics appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

