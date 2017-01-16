Pages Navigation Menu

FG Warns States To Stop Illegal Collection Of Fees For N-Power And Other Social Programmes

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

The N-Power and other Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP, attracts no application fee and Nigerians should refuse paying anyone money. Making this disclosure on Sunday while giving a weekly media update on the SIP, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President said …

