FG Warns Universities Of Technology, Agriculture, Others To Stick To Their Core Mandates

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has directed that all specialized universities are to stick to their core mandates which they were set up to carry and desist from running programmes which have no bearing to their foundation. Specialised universities are set up to pursue specific courses/ programmes to steer the need of manpower in a particular sector …

