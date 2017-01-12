FG Writes Malala, Says All Hands On Deck To Release Chibok Girls
Responding to a letter written to him by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, the
Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, President Buhari said while he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, he assured that no going back in release of chibok girls.
The statement said, ”Rest assured, however, of the doggedness,
commitment and sincerity of the Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity.”
In the letter, dated 10 Jan. 2017 and signed on his behalf by the
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the
President said the gallant troops of the Nigerian military have
recently scored a great victory by seizing control of the Sambisa
Forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram elements who are
responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok girls.
He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram will
not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the
military, the State Security Service and the other security agencies
are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who
remain in captivity.
On the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls who regained their freedom on
October 13, 2016, the President said the Federal Government has taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational and
professional goals and ambitions in life.
”They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and
psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the
society is progressing well. The federal government believes that it
is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything
will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their
studies,” he assured
President Buhari commended Ms. Malala for her continuing caring
disposition towards the release of the girls who remain in captivity,
and the welfare of the girls who have regained their freedom. The
statement added that there is no better example of the fact that we
are all linked by our common humanity.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News.
