FG Writes Malala, Says All Hands On Deck To Release Chibok Girls

The federal government has assured that all hands is currently on deck to ensure the safe return of the Chibok girls who remain in captivity.

Responding to a letter written to him by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, the

Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, President Buhari said while he cannot divulge the details of ongoing negotiations to secure the release of the girls due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations, he assured that no going back in release of chibok girls.

The statement said, ”Rest assured, however, of the doggedness,

commitment and sincerity of the Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls, and indeed all others still in captivity.”

In the letter, dated 10 Jan. 2017 and signed on his behalf by the

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the

President said the gallant troops of the Nigerian military have

recently scored a great victory by seizing control of the Sambisa

Forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram elements who are

responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok girls.

He said, however, that in line with his pledge that Boko Haram will

not be considered defeated without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by the insurgents, the

military, the State Security Service and the other security agencies

are intensifying their efforts to ensure freedom for all those who

remain in captivity.

On the welfare of the 21 Chibok girls who regained their freedom on

October 13, 2016, the President said the Federal Government has taken over the responsibility for their personal, educational and

professional goals and ambitions in life.

”They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and

psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the

society is progressing well. The federal government believes that it

is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything

will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their

studies,” he assured