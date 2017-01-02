Abuja Airport Closure: Minister to meet stakeholders – The News
The News
Abuja Airport Closure: Minister to meet stakeholders
The News
The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, will on Thursday engage the Industry's Stakeholders on issues arising from the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for repairs on its runway. Sirika disclosed this in a …
