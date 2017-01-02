FG yet to notify airlines on six-week closure of Abuja Airport
The Federal Government is yet to officially notify foreign airlines, on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. According to Daily Trust, none of the airlines has received the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which is expected to be issued by the airport authorities. The FG had announced through the Minister of […]
FG yet to notify airlines on six-week closure of Abuja Airport
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG