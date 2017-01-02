Pages Navigation Menu

FG yet to notify airlines on six-week closure of Abuja Airport

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News

The Federal Government is yet to officially notify foreign airlines, on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. According to Daily Trust, none of the airlines has received the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which is expected to be issued by the airport authorities. The FG had announced through the Minister of […]

