FG’s N-Power: 1,500 beneficiaries get monthly N30,000 allowance in Jigawa — Official

“The 1,500 beneficiaries in the state have started receiving bank alert of N30,000 monthly allowance.

“Over 30,000 graduates in the state applied for the programme,but 1, 500 were taken,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

He explained that some of the beneficiaries, who were thoroughly screened at both state and local government levels, have been posted to their various places of assignment.

Ibrahim added that the remaining ones, who had also been screened, would soon be posted to the various organizations and establishments in the state.

He, however, expressed concern over rejection of postings by some of the beneficiaries.

He said payment of the allowance would be based on presentation of monthly clearance from their places of assignment.

“The only challenge we are facing is rejection of postings by the beneficiaries and that is common.

“But we are doing our best to address the situation,” the N-Power coordinator said.