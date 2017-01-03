Pages Navigation Menu

FG’s N5,000 payment to the poor, mere propaganda‎ – Fayose

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Ayo-Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described the N5,000 the federal government said it had started paying to the poor in Nigeria as a mere propaganda. He said: “A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises.” The governor, in […]

