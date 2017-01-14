FG’s N50b land suit against Anambra: Obiano accused of disobeying Supreme Court order

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ALLOTEES of the land acquired by the Federal Government at Amansea, Awka in Anambra State for the building of a housing estate for federal government workers, have expressed worry over the alleged disobedience of the Anambra State government to the order of the Supreme Court for stay of execution on the matter, pending the determination of the N50 billion suit slammed by the federal government on the state.

The state government revoked the land and commenced the construction of houses in the estate which is expected to have about 1000 housing units. Following the development, the Federal Government dragged the Anambra State Government to the Supreme Court asking for N50 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages it suffered following the revocation of the land measuring 148.337 hectares meant for the Federal Government’s site and services scheme,

A full panel of the apex court presided over by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed had, on June 9, 2016, adjourned the case to February 13, 2017, for hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed by counsel to federal government, Chief Mike Ozekome (SAN) and directed the parties to maintain status quo.

But few weeks after the adjournment of the case, Ozekhome wrote the Attorney General (AG) of Anambra State, alleging disobedience to the Supreme Court directive, warning that his client would not hesitate to commence contempt procedure against the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, the Attorney General of the state and others involved in the land, if they fail to obey the apex court’s directive.

Ozekhome’s letter read in parts: “Our attention, has been drawn lately by our clients to the fact that notwithstanding the admonition of the apex court and the undertaking by your counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) to communicate to you the need to desist from further acts on or concerning the res, subject matter of dispute, before the apex court, the Anambra State Government has gone ahead with renewed vigour and zeal, to carry on further developmental works on the res.

