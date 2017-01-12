Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG,WTO to hold 5th Nigeria’s free Trade Policy review in June – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FG,WTO to hold 5th Nigeria's free Trade Policy review in June
BusinessDay
Federal Government and the Word Trade Organisation ,(WTO) is expected to hold 5th Nigeria's free Trade Policy review in June 2017,a move which is expected to enhance structural reforms and wholistic re jigging of the Nigerian economy. The review is …
Free Trade Agreements Promote Corporate InterestsInter Press Service

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.