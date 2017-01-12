Fidelity Bank splashes N9m on customers to promote financial inclusion – Vanguard
|
Fidelity Bank splashes N9m on customers to promote financial inclusion
Vanguard
Lagos – Fidelity Bank Plc on Thursday splashed six of its customers with a total of N9 million in the fourth draw of the bank's ongoing 'Get Alert in Million' promo aimed at promoting financial inclusion. Speaking at the bank's draw held in Lagos, Mrs …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG