FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee for Competitions

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday said that its President, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed by the world football ruling body, FIFA, into its Organising Committee for Competitions. NFF’s spokesman Ademola Olajire said in a statement in Lagos that the committee was one of the most important committees in the hierarchy of the body.…

The post FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee for Competitions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

