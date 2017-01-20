Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee for Competitions

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday said that its President, Amaju Pinnick, has been appointed by the world football ruling body, FIFA, into its Organising Committee for Competitions. NFF’s spokesman Ademola Olajire said in a statement in Lagos that the committee was one of the most important committees in the hierarchy of the body.…

