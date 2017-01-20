Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee for Competitions

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

WORLD football –ruling body, FIFA, has named the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, into one of its most important committees – the Organising Committee for Competitions. Hitherto, the world body had different committees for organization of its several competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, […]

