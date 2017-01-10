FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
Fifa’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations. “The Fifa Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026: 16 groups of 3 teams,” a tweet from Fifa’s official account said. The decision marks a […]
The post FIFA approves 48-team World Cup appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG