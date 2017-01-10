FIFA approves 48-team World Cup

Fifa’s ruling council on Tuesday unanimously approved an expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, with a format of 16 groups of three nations. “The Fifa Council unanimously decided on a 48-team #WorldCup as of 2026: 16 groups of 3 teams,” a tweet from Fifa’s official account said. The decision marks a […]

The post FIFA approves 48-team World Cup appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

