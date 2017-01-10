Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA Approves 48-Team World Cup

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The World Cup will be expanded to host 48 teams, up from 32, Fifa has decided. An initial stage of 16 groups of three teams will precede a knockout stage for the remaining 32 when the change is made for the 2026 tournament. The sport’s world governing body voted unanimously in favour of the change…

