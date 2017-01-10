FIFA Best Player Of The Year: Check out who Super Eagles captain, coach voted for

Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, John Mikel Obi voted for Cristiano Ronaldo in the poll for the FIFA Best Player of the Year while his boss Gernot Rohr went for Antoine Griezmann.

The FIFA Best Player of the Year award which was won by Ronaldo on Monday, January 9 is voted for media representatives, national team coaches, and national team captains.

As captain and coach of the national team of Nigeria Mikel Obi and Rohr both sent in their votes for the award.

Mikel went for Ronaldo, Griezmann and Manuel Neuer, while Rohr voted for Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Neuer, leaving out eventual winner, Ronaldo.

The night belonged to the 31-year-old Ronaldo, who edged out long-time nemesis Messi for the trophy.

Ronaldo had already won the Ballon d’Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as triumphing with Portugal at Euro 2016 — the country’s first major prize.

"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said after being handed the prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"It was a year that was magnificent at a personal level and at a sports level," he added on the stage in Zurich.

