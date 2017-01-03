Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Football, News | 0 comments

Sepp Blatter

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The corruption scandal led to the departure of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

The post FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.