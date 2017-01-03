Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Argentina-based Torneosy Competencias, one of the companies implicated in the ongoing investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA, have agreed to pay a total of $112.76 million to settle charges. An online portal, Insidethegames, said the company would forfeit $89 million and would pay a $23.76 million penalty as a result of their one count of…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.