FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges

Argentina-based Torneosy Competencias, one of the companies implicated in the ongoing investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA, have agreed to pay a total of $112.76 million to settle charges. An online portal, Insidethegames, said the company would forfeit $89 million and would pay a $23.76 million penalty as a result of their one count of…

