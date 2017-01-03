FIFA: Company to pay over $112 million to settle corruption charges
Argentina-based Torneosy Competencias, one of the companies implicated in the ongoing investigation into widespread corruption at FIFA, have agreed to pay a total of $112.76 million to settle charges. An online portal, Insidethegames, said the company would forfeit $89 million and would pay a $23.76 million penalty as a result of their one count of…
