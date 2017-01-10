FIFA Council Votes In Favor Of 48-Country World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA will move ahead with plans to make changes to the FIFA world cup. The FIFA council voted unanimously on Tuesday for the expansion of participating countries in the tournament from 32 to 48. The new format for the world cup will not take effect until the year 2026. The proposal to expand the world cup was made by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2016.

The post FIFA Council Votes In Favor Of 48-Country World Cup appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

