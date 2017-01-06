Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA invites Pinnick to Best Football Awards ceremony

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

The World football governing body, FIFA has invited the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) President, Amaju Pinnick, to Monday’s The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony taking place in Zurich,Switzerland. This is according to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.…

