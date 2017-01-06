FIFA invites Pinnick to Best Football Awards ceremony

The World football governing body, FIFA has invited the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) President, Amaju Pinnick, to Monday’s The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony taking place in Zurich,Switzerland. This is according to a statement by Ademola Olajire, the NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.…

The post FIFA invites Pinnick to Best Football Awards ceremony appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

