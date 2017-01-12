FIFA Rankings: Nigeria Begins 2017 At 50th Position

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are ranked 50th in the world, according to the January 2017 FIFA Rankings released on Thursday morning.

As seen on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria broke into the first 50 by displacing Burkina Faso who went down by three spots.

The Super Eagles climbed a place upward to become the seventh best African football playing nation behind Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Congo DR.

The Super Eagles gathered 619 points as against 616 it had in December 2016.

The top 34 positions remain unchanged with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.

With only 12 Grade A matches played since the final rankings in 2016, there are few big changes in the January edition of the ranking.

But in spite of the overall stability of the January table, two new teams have broken into the Top 50, Saudi Arabia (48, up 6) and Nigeria (50, up 1),

They moved up at the expense of Albania (51, down 2) and Burkina Faso (53, down 3).

With the biggest move by both points and rankings, Suriname (128, up 22) are January’s best performer.

In spite of their recent improvement, the CONCACAF team are still some distance from their best ever position (84), recorded back in 2008.

However, Gernot Rohr’s men are likely to slide in February’s ranking following their non-participation in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Gabon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the next World Rankings will be published on February 9, 2017

The post FIFA Rankings: Nigeria Begins 2017 At 50th Position appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

