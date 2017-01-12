FIFA Rankings: Nigeria starts 2017 among top 50 teams

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are starting the year as the 50th placed team in the FIFA World Rankings. According to the rankings table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, Nigeria broke into the first 50 by displacing Burkina Faso who went down by three spots. The Super Eagles are able to garner 619 points as against 616 it had in December 2016.

