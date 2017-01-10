Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA World Cup  Expanded To 48 Teams 

FIFA has unanimously decided to increase the World Cup to a 48-nation tournament as of 2026.

The coming changes will see the competition feature an initial stage of 16 groups made up of three teams, each team is expected to play on 2 matches in the group stage instead of the previous three, while a knockout stage will comprise the remaining 32 sides.

The tournament is to be completed 32 days and will now include a total of 80 matches compared to its previous number of 64.

Despite the increase, the eventual winners of the tournament will still play seven matches – the same number as it was with 32 teams 

